Dynagreen Environmental Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1330) has released an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. reported a mixed financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue declining by 16.37% year-on-year to RMB 2.54 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders saw a slight decrease of 6.02% to RMB 503.64 million. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a significant increase in net cash flows from operating activities, up by 60.04%, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

For further insights into HK:1330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.