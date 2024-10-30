News & Insights

Dynagreen Environmental Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

October 30, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1330) has released an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. reported a mixed financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue declining by 16.37% year-on-year to RMB 2.54 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders saw a slight decrease of 6.02% to RMB 503.64 million. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a significant increase in net cash flows from operating activities, up by 60.04%, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

