Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co. (SEHK:1330) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 6.57

The average one-year price target for Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co. (SEHK:1330) has been revised to HK$6.57 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of HK$5.80 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$6.13 to a high of HK$7.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.38% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1330 is 0.01%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 6,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,883K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 822K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 750K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 712K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 578K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

