Dynagreen Environmental Posts Strong Growth in 2024

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1330) has released an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. reported a robust growth in its operational metrics for the first three quarters of 2024, with significant increases in waste input, electricity generation, and steam supply. The company’s waste input volume rose by 7.16%, while electricity generation and on-grid electricity volumes increased by 10.44% and 10.94%, respectively. Additionally, steam supply saw a notable year-on-year rise of 23.64%, reflecting the company’s expanding operational capabilities.

For further insights into HK:1330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.