News & Insights

Stocks

Dynagreen Environmental Posts Strong Growth in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1330) has released an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. reported a robust growth in its operational metrics for the first three quarters of 2024, with significant increases in waste input, electricity generation, and steam supply. The company’s waste input volume rose by 7.16%, while electricity generation and on-grid electricity volumes increased by 10.44% and 10.94%, respectively. Additionally, steam supply saw a notable year-on-year rise of 23.64%, reflecting the company’s expanding operational capabilities.

For further insights into HK:1330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.