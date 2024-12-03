News & Insights

Dynagreen Environmental Plans Auditor Appointment at 2024 Meeting

December 03, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1330) has released an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. will hold its third extraordinary general meeting in December 2024 to appoint BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the new auditor. Shareholders eligible to attend can vote on this proposed resolution, marking a significant step in the company’s financial stewardship for 2024.

