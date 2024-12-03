Dynagreen Environmental Plans Auditor Appointment at 2024 Meeting

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1330) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. will hold its third extraordinary general meeting in December 2024 to appoint BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the new auditor. Shareholders eligible to attend can vote on this proposed resolution, marking a significant step in the company’s financial stewardship for 2024.

For further insights into HK:1330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.