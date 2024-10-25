Dynagas LNG Partners Sets Date for 2024 Meeting

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has released an update.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP has announced its 2024 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners, scheduled for November 29 in Athens, Greece. The meeting will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage and vote on key issues. Important documents related to the meeting are accessible to partners and investors through the company’s website and the SEC.

