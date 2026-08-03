Dynagas LNG Partners' Series A Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/5/26

On 8/5/26, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 8/12/26. As a percentage of DLNG.PRA's recent share price of $26.61, this dividend works out to approximately 2.11%, so look for shares of DLNG.PRA to trade 2.11% lower — all else being equal — when DLNG.PRA shares open for trading on 8/5/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.44%, which compares to an average yield of 6.30% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of DLNG.PRA shares, versus DLNG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :

In Monday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are trading flat.

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Further DLNG.PRA Research:

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