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DLNG.PRA

Dynagas LNG Partners' Series A Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/5/26

August 03, 2026 — 02:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 8/5/26, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 8/12/26. As a percentage of DLNG.PRA's recent share price of $26.61, this dividend works out to approximately 2.11%, so look for shares of DLNG.PRA to trade 2.11% lower — all else being equal — when DLNG.PRA shares open for trading on 8/5/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.44%, which compares to an average yield of 6.30% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLNG.PRA shares, versus DLNG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :

DLNG.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further DLNG.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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DLNG.PRA
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