Dynagas LNG Partners' Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLNG.PRA shares, versus DLNG:
Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :
In Tuesday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are up about 1.5%.
Further DLNG.PRA Research:
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