Dynagas LNG Partners' Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $26.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.30% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DLNG.PRA was trading at a 6.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.93% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DLNG.PRA shares, versus DLNG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :

In Tuesday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are up about 1.5%.

Further DLNG.PRA Research:

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