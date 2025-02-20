Dynagas LNG Partners Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units Yield Pushes Past 9%

News & Insights

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $24.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.49% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLNG.PRA was trading at a 0.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.54% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :

In Thursday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are off about 2.2%.

