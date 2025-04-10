Markets
DLNG.PRB

Dynagas LNG Partners Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

April 10, 2025 — 02:36 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRB) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.7091), with shares changing hands as low as $24.61 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.04% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLNG.PRB was trading at a 0.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.20% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

DLNG.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRB) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are down about 3.1%.

