Dynagas LNG Partners Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Thursday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRB) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are down about 3.1%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: BABX Options Chain
Institutional Holders of RIOM
JKG market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.