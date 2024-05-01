Dynagas LNG Partners Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :
In Wednesday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are down about 3.7%.
