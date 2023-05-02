News & Insights

Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 5/4/23, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 5/12/23. As a percentage of DLNG.PRA's recent share price of $23.68, this dividend works out to approximately 2.38%, so look for shares of DLNG.PRA to trade 2.38% lower — all else being equal — when DLNG.PRA shares open for trading on 5/4/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.48%, which compares to an average yield of 4.66% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLNG.PRA shares, versus DLNG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :

In Tuesday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are down about 4.4%.

