Markets
DLNG.PRA

Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 2/4/20, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 2/12/20. As a percentage of DLNG.PRA's recent share price of $23.24, this dividend works out to approximately 2.42%, so look for shares of DLNG.PRA to trade 2.42% lower — all else being equal — when DLNG.PRA shares open for trading on 2/4/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.69%, which compares to an average yield of 8.71% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLNG.PRA shares, versus DLNG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units :

DLNG.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are down about 0.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLNG.PRA DLNG

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular