Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.43% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLNG.PRB was trading at a 2.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.95% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DLNG.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Thursday trading, Dynagas LNG Partners LP's 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DLNG.PRB) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLNG) are up about 3%.

    Most Popular