Dynagas LNG Partners LP Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.57 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $11.75 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dynagas LNG Partners LP reported adjusted earnings of $11.12 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $39.10 million from $38.05 million last year.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.57 Mln. vs. $11.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $39.10 Mln vs. $38.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.