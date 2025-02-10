Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.049 per Unit for Q4 2024

Dynagas LNG Partners LP declared a $0.049 per unit cash distribution for Q4 2024, payable on February 27, 2025.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.049 per unit for the period ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid to unit holders on or about February 27, 2025, with a record date of February 24, 2025. The Partnership, a master limited partnership that operates LNG carriers, currently has a fleet of six carriers with a total capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. The press release includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information and the various uncertainties that could impact the Partnership's future performance.

Announcement of a quarterly cash distribution of $0.049 per unit indicates financial stability and commitment to returning value to unit holders.

The cash distribution is scheduled to be paid shortly, reflecting timely financial management and positive cash flow.

The Partnership's fleet consists of six LNG carriers with a significant aggregate carrying capacity, highlighting its operational capabilities in the LNG market.

The declared cash distribution of $0.049 per unit may be perceived as low, potentially indicating financial challenges or lack of growth within the company.

The emphasis on the forward-looking statements highlights significant uncertainties and risks that could impact future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

The risk factors outlined, such as fluctuations in charter rates and operating expenses, suggest the company could face considerable volatility in its operations, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

What is the declared cash distribution by Dynagas LNG Partners LP?

The declared cash distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, is $0.049 per unit.

When will the cash distribution be paid?

The cash distribution is payable on or about February 27, 2025.

Who qualifies for the cash distribution from Dynagas LNG Partners LP?

Unit holders of record as of February 24, 2025, will qualify for the cash distribution.

What type of business does Dynagas LNG Partners LP operate?

Dynagas LNG Partners LP owns and operates LNG carriers on multi-year charters.

How many LNG carriers are in the Dynagas fleet?

The Partnership's current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with a total capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: “DLNG”), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $0.049 per unit. The cash distribution is payable on or about February 27, 2025 to all unit holders of record as of February 24, 2025.







About Dynagas LNG Partners LP







Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates LNG carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.





Visit the Partnership’s website at





www.dynagaspartners.com











Contact Information:









Dynagas LNG Partners LP







Attention: Michael Gregos





Tel. +30 210 8917960





Email:



management@dynagaspartners.com













Investor Relations/ Financial Media:







Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 15340





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



dynagas@capitallink.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Partnership’s management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Partnership’s control, the Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Partnership’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Partnership’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.



