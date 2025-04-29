Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Cash Distribution of $0.6148 per Unit on Series B Preferred Units

Dynagas LNG Partners LP declares a cash distribution of $0.614808 per Series B Preferred Unit, payable May 22, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners LP announced a cash distribution of $0.614808 per unit for its Series B Fixed to Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, covering the period from February 24, 2024, to May 21, 2025, with a distribution rate of 10.176140%. The payment will be made on May 22, 2025, to unitholders of record by May 15, 2025. This distribution is the twenty-sixth since the units began trading on the NYSE, and the partnership currently has 2,200,000 Series B Preferred Units outstanding. Dynagas LNG Partners LP operates six LNG carriers and focuses on long-term charters. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the partnership's future performance and associated risks.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.614808 per unit on the Series B Preferred Units, demonstrating ongoing financial commitment to unitholders.

This marks the twenty-sixth sequential cash distribution on the Series B Preferred Units, indicating consistent performance and stability in returns for investors.

The distribution rate of 10.176140% reflects a robust financial position, calculated on positive economic indicators, which could strengthen investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The cash distribution amount of $0.614808 per unit may indicate financial strain, as companies typically aim to increase dividends or distributions regularly.

The reliance on a variable distribution rate tied to the Credit Adjusted Three-Month CME Term SOFR may expose the Partnership to fluctuating income for investors, reducing confidence in financial stability.

The mention of potential risks related to operating expenses and fluctuations in charter rates suggests uncertainty about future financial performance, which could concern investors.

FAQ

What is the declared cash distribution for Series B Preferred Units?

The declared cash distribution for Series B Preferred Units is $0.614808 per unit for the specified Distribution Period.

When is the cash distribution payment date?

The cash distribution is payable on May 22, 2025, to eligible Series B Preferred Unitholders of record.

How is the distribution rate for Series B Preferred Units determined?

The distribution rate is determined every three months by the calculation agent for the Series B Preferred Units.

What is the current fleet capacity of Dynagas LNG Partners?

The current fleet capacity of Dynagas LNG Partners is approximately 914,000 cubic meters across six LNG carriers.

How often are distributions paid on Series B Preferred Units?

Distributions on the Series B Preferred Units are paid quarterly in arrears on February, May, August, and November.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DLNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $DLNG stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: DLNG), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.614808 per unit on its Series B Fixed to Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series B Preferred Units”) (NYSE: DLNG PR B) for the period from and including February 24, 2024 to and including May 21, 2025 (the “Distribution Period”).





The applicable distribution rate for each distribution period is determined every three months by the calculation agent for the Series B Preferred Units. The distribution rate for the Distribution Period was 10.176140% (which is the sum of the applicable Credit Adjusted Three-Month CME Term SOFR of 4.583140% plus a spread of 5.593%).





The cash distribution is payable on May 22, 2025, to all Series B Preferred Unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.





Distributions on the Series B Preferred Units are payable quarterly in arrears on the 22



nd



day (unless the 22



nd



day falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year, when, as and if declared by our Board of Directors. This is the twenty-sixth sequential cash distribution on the Series B Preferred Units since they began trading on the NYSE.





The Partnership has 2,200,000 Series B Preferred Units outstanding as of the date of this press release.







About Dynagas LNG Partners LP







Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates LNG carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.





Visit the Partnership’s website at





www.dynagaspartners.com











Contact Information:









Dynagas LNG Partners LP







Attention: Michael Gregos





Tel. +30 210 8917960





Email:



management@dynagaspartners.com













Investor Relations/ Financial Media:







Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



dynagas@capitallink.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Partnership’s management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Partnership’s control, the Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Partnership’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Partnership’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.



