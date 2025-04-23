Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares $0.5625 Cash Distribution on Series A Preferred Units for May 2025

Dynagas LNG Partners announced a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit for Series A Preferred Units, payable May 12, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners LP announced a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit for its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, payable on May 12, 2025, to holders recorded as of May 5, 2025. This marks the thirty-ninth consecutive distribution since the units began trading on the NYSE. Future payments will be made quarterly in February, May, August, and November, contingent upon Board approval. The Partnership currently has 3 million Series A Preferred Units outstanding and operates a fleet of six LNG carriers. The press release also includes a caution about forward-looking statements regarding the Partnership's operations and market conditions.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Preferred Units, affirming the Partnership's ongoing commitment to returning value to its investors.

This marks the thirty-ninth sequential cash distribution on the Series A Preferred Units, indicating a consistent and reliable performance in dividend payments.

The cash distribution is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2025, providing investors with a clear timeline for expected returns.

The Partnership has 3,000,000 Series A Preferred Units outstanding, which highlights a substantial base of investment and interest in the company.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash distribution could indicate challenges in financial performance or cash flow stability, as companies typically strive to increase or maintain distributions, but may not always be able to do so in the future.

The risk factors mentioned in the forward-looking statements indicate potential vulnerabilities, such as reliance on LNG market conditions, which could impact the company's stability and growth prospects.

The lack of detailed future projections or growth strategy in the release may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's long-term vision and direction.

FAQ

What is the announced cash distribution for Dynagas LNG Partners LP?

The cash distribution is $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Preferred Units.

When is the cash distribution payment date?

The payment date is May 12, 2025.

How often are distributions payable on the Series A Preferred Units?

Distributions are payable quarterly in February, May, August, and November.

What is the total number of Series A Preferred Units outstanding?

There are 3,000,000 Series A Preferred Units outstanding.

Where can I find more information about Dynagas LNG Partners LP?

More information is available on their website at www.dynagaspartners.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DLNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $DLNG stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: “DLNG”), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series A Preferred Units”) (NYSE: DLNG PR A) for the period from February 12, 2025 to May 11, 2025.





The cash distribution is payable on May 12, 2025 to all preferred unit holders of record as of May 5, 2025.





Distributions on the Series A Preferred Units will be payable quarterly in arrears on the 12



th



day (unless the 12



th



falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year, when, as and if declared by our Board of Directors. This is the thirty-ninth sequential cash distribution on the Series A Preferred Units since they began trading on the NYSE.





The Partnership has 3,000,000 Series A Preferred Units outstanding as of the date of this press release.







About Dynagas LNG Partners LP







Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.





Visit the Partnership’s website at





www.dynagaspartners.com











Contact Information:









Dynagas LNG Partners LP







Attention: Michael Gregos





Tel. +30 210 8917960





Email:



management@dynagaspartners.com













Investor Relations/ Financial Media:







Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



dynagas@capitallink.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Partnership’s management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Partnership’s control, the Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Partnership’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Partnership’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.