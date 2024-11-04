Dynagas LNG Partners Declares Cash Distribution

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has released an update.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP has announced a cash distribution of $0.69999031 per unit on its Series B Preferred Units, reflecting a distribution rate of 10.956370% for the period from August 22 to November 21, 2024. This marks the twenty-fourth consecutive cash distribution for these units, highlighting the company’s commitment to providing returns to its investors. The payment will be made on November 22, 2024, to unitholders recorded by November 15.

For further insights into DLNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.