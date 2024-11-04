News & Insights

Dynagas LNG Partners Declares Cash Distribution

November 04, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has released an update.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP has announced a cash distribution of $0.69999031 per unit on its Series B Preferred Units, reflecting a distribution rate of 10.956370% for the period from August 22 to November 21, 2024. This marks the twenty-fourth consecutive cash distribution for these units, highlighting the company’s commitment to providing returns to its investors. The payment will be made on November 22, 2024, to unitholders recorded by November 15.

