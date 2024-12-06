News & Insights

Stocks

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Key Leadership Decisions

December 06, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP successfully held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners in Athens, where key resolutions were passed, including the re-election of Evangelos Vlahoulis as a director and the appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. The company, listed on NYSE under the ticker DLNG, owns and operates LNG carriers with a substantial fleet capacity, making it a significant player in the liquefied natural gas shipping industry.

For further insights into DLNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.