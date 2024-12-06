Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Key Leadership Decisions

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has released an update.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP successfully held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners in Athens, where key resolutions were passed, including the re-election of Evangelos Vlahoulis as a director and the appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. The company, listed on NYSE under the ticker DLNG, owns and operates LNG carriers with a substantial fleet capacity, making it a significant player in the liquefied natural gas shipping industry.

