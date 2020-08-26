Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas shipping company had gained 0.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 14.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

DLNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 333.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.38 million, up 8.31% from the year-ago period.

DLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $134.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2750% and +3.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DLNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.81, which means DLNG is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

