Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas shipping company had lost 9.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 15.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DLNG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 333.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.38 million, up 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $134.93 million, which would represent changes of +2750% and +3.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLNG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DLNG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.17, so we one might conclude that DLNG is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

