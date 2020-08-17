Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.10, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas shipping company had lost 15.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 15.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DLNG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DLNG is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 333.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.38 million, up 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $134.93 million, which would represent changes of +2750% and +3.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DLNG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DLNG has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.04, which means DLNG is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

