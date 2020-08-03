Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.16, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas shipping company had lost 7.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 7.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DLNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DLNG to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 333.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.38 million, up 8.31% from the year-ago period.

DLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $134.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2750% and +3.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note DLNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.33.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

