Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $2.17 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the gas shipping company had lost 9.96% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71% in that time.

DLNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.46 million, down 2.63% from the year-ago period.

DLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $134.49 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3450% and +2.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DLNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DLNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.39, so we one might conclude that DLNG is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

