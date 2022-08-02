Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.40, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas shipping company had gained 7.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 8.53% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Dynagas LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dynagas LNG is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.31 million, down 4.77% from the year-ago period.

DLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $132.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.36% and -3.95%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynagas LNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynagas LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dynagas LNG has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.78.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

