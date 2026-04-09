Markets

Dynacor Group Names Daniel Misiano President & CEO As Jean Martineau Plans To Retire

April 09, 2026 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG.TO), an ore processing company for gold production, announced Thursday the appointment of Daniel Misiano as President & CEO immediately following the June 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Misiano, who has served as the COO since 2024, succeeds current President and CEO Jean Martineau, who plans to retire from the firm following the AGM.

Misiano holds over 35 years of experience in mining services, having worked in Latin America, Africa, Canada and Europe, including ten years with Atlas Copco.

Martineau has served as President and CEO since 2007. He will stand for election to the Dynacor Board of Directors at the AGM.

The company noted that under Martineau's guidance, it grew annual sales eleven-fold to $400 million, and expanded its global presence.

Martineau stated, "Since its start-up, we have scaled the business far beyond what we envisioned, growing operations ten-fold while maintaining a solid balance sheet and expanding free cash flow. … The company is thriving and diversifying its horizons, and I have full confidence in Daniel to continue this success as he leads the Corporation through the next phase of growth."

Dynacor noted that it is focused on launching its new plants in Senegal and Ecuador in fiscal 2026, backstopped by its Peru operations. The company expects to continue executing its strategy in 2026 and beyond.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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