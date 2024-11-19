Dynacor Gold Mines Appoints New COO

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.
Dynacor Gold Mines has appointed Daniel Misiano as its new Chief Operating Officer, a move aligning with the company’s global expansion goals. Misiano’s extensive experience in managing large-scale businesses and his strategic leadership skills are expected to drive Dynacor’s growth and strengthen its international operations.
