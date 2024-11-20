dynaCERT Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

dynaCERT (TSE:DYA) has released an update.

dynaCERT has appointed Doug Seneshen as a new Director, enhancing its global sales oversight team. With over 40 years of experience in power and propulsion systems, Seneshen is expected to drive the company’s international and domestic expansion in climate change mitigation products. His expertise aligns with dynaCERT’s goals to innovate in hydrogen technology and reduce carbon emissions.

