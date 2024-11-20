News & Insights

Stocks

Dyna-Mac Shares Acquired in Strategic Cash Offer

November 20, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. has announced the conclusion of a voluntary conditional cash offer made by Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd., facilitated by United Overseas Bank Limited. This move will result in a loss of free float and the intention to exercise the right of compulsory acquisition, a significant development for shareholders and investors. The offer includes all issued and paid-up ordinary shares not already owned by the offeror, signaling a strategic shift within the company.

For further insights into SG:NO4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.