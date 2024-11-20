Dyna-Mac Shares Acquired in Strategic Cash Offer

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. has announced the conclusion of a voluntary conditional cash offer made by Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd., facilitated by United Overseas Bank Limited. This move will result in a loss of free float and the intention to exercise the right of compulsory acquisition, a significant development for shareholders and investors. The offer includes all issued and paid-up ordinary shares not already owned by the offeror, signaling a strategic shift within the company.

