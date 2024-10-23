Dyna-Mac Holdings Shares Offered at Revised Price

News & Insights

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited has revised the offer price in its voluntary conditional cash offer for Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. shares to S$0.67 per share, on behalf of Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd. Current shareholders who have accepted the offer will receive this final price, while others still have the option to accept under the same terms.

