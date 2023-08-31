Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) Price Target Increased by 27.50% to 0.52

The average one-year price target for Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) has been revised to 0.52 / share. This is an increase of 27.50% from the prior estimate of 0.41 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.52 to a high of 0.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.89% from the latest reported closing price of 0.38 / share.

Dyna-Mac Holdings Maintains 0.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyna-Mac Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NO4 is 0.00%, an increase of 28.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.89% to 5,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,391K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,116K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing an increase of 51.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NO4 by 163.10% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,069K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NO4 by 63.93% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 863K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 230K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NO4 by 119.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.