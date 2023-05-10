Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) has been revised to 0.41 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 0.36 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from the latest reported closing price of 0.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Dyna-Mac Holdings Maintains 1.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyna-Mac Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NO4 is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.91% to 3,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,391K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 895K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NO4 by 4.11% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 545K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 224K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.