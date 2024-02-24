Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 0.43

The average one-year price target for Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) has been revised to 0.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 0.39 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.42 to a high of 0.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyna-Mac Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NO4 is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.71% to 5,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,475K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NO4 by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,353K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NO4 by 19.72% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 863K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 264K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NO4 by 7.11% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 230K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.