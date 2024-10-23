Dyna-Mac Holdings Receives Acquisition Offer

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd., through United Overseas Bank Limited, has made a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. The offer, detailed in a recent document, includes a revision of the offer price and an extension of its closing date. This development could impact Dyna-Mac’s stock value and attract attention from investors watching merger and acquisition activities.

