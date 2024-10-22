News & Insights

Stocks

Dyna-Mac Holdings Faces Acquisition Offer by Hanwha

October 22, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited, on behalf of Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings, has announced a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. The offer, part of a strategic acquisition move, has seen a revision of the offer price and an extension of the offer’s closing date, signaling a significant opportunity for investors in the market.

For further insights into SG:NO4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.