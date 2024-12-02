Dyna-Mac Holdings Faces Acquisition by Hanwha Ocean

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited, on behalf of Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings, has initiated a voluntary unconditional cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. The offer includes a revised price and an extended closing date, providing an intriguing opportunity for investors interested in the evolving dynamics of the stock market. This acquisition move highlights strategic interests in the Singaporean financial landscape.

