News & Insights

Stocks

Dyna-Mac Holdings Attracts Acquisition Interest

October 21, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited has issued a voluntary conditional cash offer on behalf of Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd. to acquire all the ordinary shares of Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd., excluding those already owned by the Offeror. The offer includes a revised price and an extended closing date, sparking interest among investors looking at potential market movements.

For further insights into SG:NO4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.