Dyna-Mac Holdings Acquisition Offer Extended

United Overseas Bank, on behalf of Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings, has extended the closing date for its voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. The offer, which has been declared unconditional as to acceptances, includes a revised offer price as announced on 14 October 2024. This move highlights the strategic interest in Dyna-Mac and signals potential market shifts within the industry.

