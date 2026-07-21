DYN Stock Rises 19.2% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?

Dyne Therapeutics' DYN shares have gained 19.2% over the past three months, driven by increasing investor confidence in its late-stage neuromuscular disease pipeline. Optimism has been fueled by positive regulatory progress for its lead Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) candidate, encouraging clinical data and continued advancement of its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program.

Dyne is leveraging its proprietary Facilitated Oligonucleotide Delivery platform to develop targeted therapies for genetically driven neuromuscular disorders. In addition to its clinical-stage programs in DMD and DM1, the company is advancing preclinical candidates for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Pompe disease and multiple DMD exon-skipping mutations.

Year to date, DYN shares have rallied 19.8% against the industry’s 3.7% decline.



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DYN’s Z-Rostudirsen Advances Toward Potential FDA Approval

The biggest catalyst for Dyne has been the rapid progress of zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen, formerly DYNE-251), an investigational therapy for ambulatory patients with DMD who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.

DMD is a rare, progressive neuromuscular disorder caused by mutations in the DMD gene that lead to little or no production of dystrophin, a protein essential for muscle function.

Earlier this week, Dyne announced that the FDA accepted the biologics license application (BLA) for z-rostudirsen and granted priority review for accelerated approval, assigning a PDUFA target action date of Jan. 21, 2027. If approved, the company expects to launch the therapy in the United States in the first quarter of 2027. To support long-term commercialization, Dyne initiated the global phase III FORZETTO confirmatory study in May after reaching agreement with the FDA on the study design. The study is intended to support conversion from accelerated to full approval in the United States and future regulatory submissions in the international markets.

The BLA filing is supported by positive data from the registrational expansion cohort of the phase I/II DELIVER study, which met its primary endpoint. Patients continue to be followed in the ongoing long-term extension phase of the DELIVER study. Z-rostudirsen has received multiple regulatory designations, including Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations.

Beyond its lead candidate, Dyne is expanding its DMD pipeline with preclinical exon-skipping programs, including DYNE-253, DYNE-245, DYNE-244 and DYNE-255, targeting additional DMD mutations.

Z-Basivarsen Strengthens DYN’s Second Late-Stage Franchise

Investor sentiment has also been bolstered by the continued progress of z-basivarsen (formerly DYNE-101), Dyne’s investigational therapy for DM1, a rare, progressive genetic neuromuscular disorder with no approved disease-modifying treatments. In June, the company completed patient enrollment in the registrational expansion cohort of the phase I/II ACHIEVE study evaluating z-basivarsen in individuals with DM1.

Dyne expects to announce top-line data in the first quarter of 2027, which is intended to support a BLA for potential U.S. accelerated approval in the third quarter of 2027. At the same time, the global phase III HARMONIA confirmatory study is progressing, with a potential U.S. commercial launch anticipated in the first half of 2028, subject to FDA approval. The company is pursuing regulatory approval pathways in the international markets. If approved, z-basivarsen could become Dyne's second commercial product, significantly expanding its long-term growth and revenue potential.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

DYN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $9.15 to $9.44. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have increased from $10.23 to $10.79. NBIX shares have gained 22% year to date.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 9.08%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin have narrowed from $6.36 to 65 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for loss per share have also narrowed from $4.64 to 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have lost 2.5% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $3.02 from $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.92 from $4.81. LQDA shares have surged 123.5% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 54.40%.

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