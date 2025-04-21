$DYN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DYN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,781,027 of trading volume.

$DYN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DYN:

$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK KERSTEN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 405,743 shares for an estimated $12,018,374 .

. CARLO INCERTI sold 16,500 shares for an estimated $474,045

OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,035 shares for an estimated $219,856 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,938 shares for an estimated $178,880 .

. JOHN COX (CEO & President) sold 4,061 shares for an estimated $48,041

JASON P RHODES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 782 shares for an estimated $25,884 .

. DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,343 shares for an estimated $15,887

JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DYN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DYN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DYN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DYN forecast page.

You can track data on $DYN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.