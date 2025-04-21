$DYN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DYN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,781,027 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DYN:
$DYN Insider Trading Activity
$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIRK KERSTEN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 405,743 shares for an estimated $12,018,374.
- CARLO INCERTI sold 16,500 shares for an estimated $474,045
- OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,035 shares for an estimated $219,856.
- RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,938 shares for an estimated $178,880.
- JOHN COX (CEO & President) sold 4,061 shares for an estimated $48,041
- JASON P RHODES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 782 shares for an estimated $25,884.
- DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,343 shares for an estimated $15,887
- JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733
$DYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 1,800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,408,000
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,600,000 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,696,000
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,282,000 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,203,920
- FMR LLC removed 1,029,766 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,261,286
- NORGES BANK added 843,015 shares (+787.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,861,433
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 836,854 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,716,280
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 822,201 shares (+802.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,371,055
$DYN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DYN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
