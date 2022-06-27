Dye & Durham Trims Offer Price For Link Administration To A$4.30/shr

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND.TO) announced Monday it has made a revised proposal to the board of directors at Link Administration Holdings Ltd. (LNK.AX) with respect to Dye & Durham's offer to acquire Link Group.

In a letter to Link Group's board, Dye & Durham has reduced its purchase offer price to A$4.30 per Link Group share from A$5.50 per share offered by Dye & Durham in December 2021.

It also states that the company is considering providing an undertaking to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in order to obtain its approval, as required in the proposed acquisition's scheme implementation deed.

The letter also states that other than a reduction in the offer price, Dye & Durham is not prepared to make any further amendments or alterations. The revised proposal is subject to agreement with Link Group and documentation being successfully finalized.

