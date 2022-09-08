Markets

Dye & Durham Says Proposed Link Group Acquisition Gets ACCC Nod

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND), a Canadian provider of cloud-based technology solutions, said on Thursday that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC has confirmed Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK) that it will not oppose its proposed merger with Dye & Durham.

The Australian regulator's move follows a court-enforceable undertaking from Dye & Durham to divest its existing Australian business, including GlobalX Information Pty Ltd, and SAI Global's Property Division.

Link Group has also confirmed that it has received Central Bank of Ireland's endorsement for the transaction.

The scheme remains conditional on the receipt of regulatory approvals from the Foreign Investment Review Board, the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur. On July 21, the both parties had agreed to a revised consideration of A$4.81 per Link Group share in an all-cash transaction.

