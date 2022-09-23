Dye & Durham Says Link Group Terminated Acquisition Discussions

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND), a provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, on Friday said Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK) has terminated discussions with respect to Dye & Durham's proposed acquisition of Link Group.

Though the company acknowledged that it was disappointed with the outcome, considering the significant time and resources invested in managing this process over the last ten months, it was confident that the robust pipeline of M&A opportunities would deliver outsized investor returns.

Shares of Dye & Durham closed Thursday's trading at C$12.06, down C$0.84 or 6.51 percent from the previous close.

