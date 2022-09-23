Markets

Dye & Durham Says Link Group Terminated Acquisition Discussions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND), a provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, on Friday said Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK) has terminated discussions with respect to Dye & Durham's proposed acquisition of Link Group.

Though the company acknowledged that it was disappointed with the outcome, considering the significant time and resources invested in managing this process over the last ten months, it was confident that the robust pipeline of M&A opportunities would deliver outsized investor returns.

Shares of Dye & Durham closed Thursday's trading at C$12.06, down C$0.84 or 6.51 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular