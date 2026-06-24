Dye & Durham Says George Tsivin Is No Longer CEO; Board Assumes Interim Control

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND), a provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, said that George Tsivin is no longer serving as chief executive officer or as a member of the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

"We have heard clearly from the market that the Company must move with greater discipline, improve execution and restore confidence in the path forward. This leadership transition is a necessary step to reinforce the Company's foundation, refocus investment on the flagship products our customers depend on and position those products to drive sustainable growth," said Mary Filippelli, Chair of the Board.

The company said a sub-committee of the board, led by Tyler Proud and including Mary Filippelli and Angela Zhang, will oversee the business until a permanent replacement is found.

Dye & Durham said its search for a permanent chief executive officer is underway.

The company added that its previously announced strategic review remains ongoing as it evaluates opportunities to optimize and monetize assets, simplify the business and strengthen its balance sheet.

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