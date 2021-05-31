Dye & Durham Receives Indication Of Interest To Be Taken Private; Explores Options - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) announced receipt of an indication of interest from a shareholder group led by management to acquire the company. The indication of interest would result in the company being taken private at an approximate 23% premium to the current market value, being a per share value of C$50.50.

Meanwhile, following receipt of interest, Dye & Durham's board of directors has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including sale.

Dye & Durham, a provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, said its strategic process will be led by a newly formed special committee of independent directors and noted that it has not made any decisions at this time.

