Dye & Durham raises takeover offer for Australia's Link Administration

July 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX said on Thursday that Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham DND.TO has raised its base scheme takeover offer to A$4.57 per share, after reducing it last week.

The latest bid is still lower than the original A$5.50 per share that Dye & Durham offered in December, before trimming it to A$4.30 last week.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

