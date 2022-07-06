US Markets

Dye & Durham raises takeover offer for Australia's Link Administration

Australia's Link Administration said on Thursday that Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham has raised its base scheme takeover offer to A$4.57 per share, after reducing it last week.

The latest bid is still lower than the original A$5.50 per share that Dye & Durham offered in December, before trimming it to A$4.30 last week.

