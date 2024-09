(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO), Wednesday announced a loss of $105.2 million for the fourth quarter, down $16 million from last year.

Revenue stood at $120.1 million compared to $120.2 million last year.

The company also announced dividend of $0.01875 per common share, to be paid on or about September 19.

