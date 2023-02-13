Markets

Dye & Durham Q2 Results Miss Estimates

February 13, 2023 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND, DND.TO) reported Monday a second-quarter net loss of C$34.8 million, a decrease of C$30.8 million, from the same period in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter declined 3 percent to C$106.7 million from the same period in the prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share on revenues of $115.11 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Friday, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.01875 per share to shareholders of record on February 21, 2023, payable on or about February 28, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.