Dye & Durham Q2 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND, DND.TO) reported Monday a second-quarter net loss of C$34.8 million, a decrease of C$30.8 million, from the same period in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter declined 3 percent to C$106.7 million from the same period in the prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share on revenues of $115.11 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Friday, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.01875 per share to shareholders of record on February 21, 2023, payable on or about February 28, 2023.

