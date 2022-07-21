Dye & Durham Proposes To Buy Link Group For Revised Price Of A$4.81/shr In Cash

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND), a legal and business software provider, and Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK), said on Thursday that they have revised proposed acquisition price of Link Group by Dye & Durham.

Accordingly, the both parties have agreed to the new base consideration of A$4.81 per Link Group share in an all-cash transaction.

Earlier this month, Link Group had rejected a A$4.57 per share revised buy-out proposal from Dye & Durham.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.