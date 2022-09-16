Dye & Durham Prel. FY22 Sales Up, But Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND), a software firm, said in a preliminary report on Friday that it expects a rise in adjusted EBITDA and sales for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.

Dye & Durham anticipates its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA to be approximately C$75 million, higher than C$49.1 million recorded for the same period of 2021. For the final quarter, the company expects its revenue to be around C$129 million against C$84.4 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, project the company to register sales of C$143.87 million.

For the 12-month period, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately C$267 million versus last year's C$116.4 million. For the full-year, firm projects its sales of around C$475 million, C$208.9 million of 2021.

Analysts, on average, estimate sales of C$481.35 million.

